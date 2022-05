Is this Deepika's MOST GLAMOROUS Cannes avatar?

There's nothing as classy as black. And Deepika Padukone knows it.

Here she is, on Day Five at Cannes, in a bodycon gown.

The carefully crafted neckline is a beautiful showcase for the eye-catching Cartier diamond jewellery.

Her only other accessories? Red lips, red nails and a messy bun.

Please click on the images for a closer look at the lovely Deepika.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram