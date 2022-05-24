News
Cannes: Make Way For Deepika!

By Rediff Movies
May 24, 2022 11:10 IST
Deepika Padukone's fashion game at Cannes seems to be getting better and better.

After wearing a sari and a red gown on the red carpet, Cannes jury member Deepika gave photographers another chance to capture her in the best way possible.

Deepika attended the screening of Korean Director Park Chan-wook's film Heojil Kyolshim (Decision To Leave).

 

Please click on the images for a look at Deepika.

 

IMAGE: Deepika wears a sequinned, feathery, noodle-strapped, bodycon gown with a plunging neckline by Louis Vuitton.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: She tied her hair in a messy top bun.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: She completes her look with heavily kohled eyes and nude lips.
Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: She wears only one piece of jewellery: Drop diamond earrings.
Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Deepika's latest look has got the thumbs up by fans and critics alike.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh, who is in Cannes, didn't join Deepika on the red carpet, but was seen having fun on the beach.
Photograph: Phillips/Getty Images

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
