Cannes: Make Way For Deepika!

Deepika Padukone's fashion game at Cannes seems to be getting better and better.

After wearing a sari and a red gown on the red carpet, Cannes jury member Deepika gave photographers another chance to capture her in the best way possible.

Deepika attended the screening of Korean Director Park Chan-wook's film Heojil Kyolshim (Decision To Leave).

Please click on the images for a look at Deepika.

IMAGE: Deepika wears a sequinned, feathery, noodle-strapped, bodycon gown with a plunging neckline by Louis Vuitton.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

IMAGE: She tied her hair in a messy top bun.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

IMAGE: She completes her look with heavily kohled eyes and nude lips.

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

IMAGE: She wears only one piece of jewellery: Drop diamond earrings.

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

IMAGE: Deepika's latest look has got the thumbs up by fans and critics alike.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh, who is in Cannes, didn't join Deepika on the red carpet, but was seen having fun on the beach.

Photograph: Phillips/Getty Images