When Deepika WOWED Ranveer... and Cannes!

This is the Deepika Padukone you don't mess with.

Hubby Ranveer Singh felt she looked like a 'Queen'. What do you think (Don't miss the star channeling her inner royalty here as well)?

Deepika chose a black and gold custom-made Louis Vuitton gown with dramatic sleeves for the screening of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival

Guess who joined her on the red carpet? Tom Hanks, Sharon Stone, Shakira and Kylie Minogue!

Please click on the images for a closer look at Deepika's interesting avatar.

