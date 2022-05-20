News
Warning! Deepika's Red Hot

Warning! Deepika's Red Hot

By Rediff Movies
May 20, 2022 10:31 IST
As a jury member, Deepika Padukone has a rather hectic schedule at Cannes.

Here she is, attending the screening of Armageddon Time.

Do click on the images for a better look at the gorgeous Deepika.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Deepika's scarlet nails match her scarlet Louis Vuitton gown.
The star has recently been signed on as the brand's first Indian ambassador.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Her only jewellery is this stunning Cartier diamond necklace.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Her lip colour matches her gown.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Deepika does love her messy hair-dos, doesn't she?
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Happy with this pose? she seems to be asking the photographers.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The front. The back. For those who want the complete picture.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Those killer eyes...
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: And that dimpled smile...
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Deepika and jury president Vincent Lindon.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
