Warning! Deepika's Red Hot

As a jury member, Deepika Padukone has a rather hectic schedule at Cannes.

Here she is, attending the screening of Armageddon Time.

Do click on the images for a better look at the gorgeous Deepika. For her other appearances at Cannes, do check our related links on the left and below.

IMAGE: Deepika's scarlet nails match her scarlet Louis Vuitton gown.

The star has recently been signed on as the brand's first Indian ambassador.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: Her only jewellery is this stunning Cartier diamond necklace.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Her lip colour matches her gown.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: Deepika does love her messy hair-dos, doesn't she?

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Happy with this pose? she seems to be asking the photographers.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: The front. The back. For those who want the complete picture.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Those killer eyes...

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: And that dimpled smile...

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Deepika and jury president Vincent Lindon.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images