Warning! Deepika's Red Hot

As a jury member, Deepika Padukone has a rather hectic schedule at Cannes.
Here she is, attending the screening of Armageddon Time.
Do click on the images for a better look at the gorgeous Deepika.
IMAGE: Deepika's scarlet nails match her scarlet Louis Vuitton gown.
The star has recently been signed on as the brand's first Indian ambassador.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
IMAGE: Her only jewellery is this stunning Cartier diamond necklace.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: Her lip colour matches her gown.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
IMAGE: Deepika does love her messy hair-dos, doesn't she?
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: Happy with this pose? she seems to be asking the photographers.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: The front. The back. For those who want the complete picture.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: Those killer eyes...
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: And that dimpled smile...
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters
IMAGE: Deepika and jury president Vincent Lindon.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images