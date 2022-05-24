News
Cannes: Aishwarya's BEST Look? VOTE!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
May 24, 2022 09:22 IST
2022 marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 20th year at Cannes, and she's given us many WOW fashion moments on the red carpet in all this time.

She impressed us this year as well, with her experimental yet fabulous fashion choices.

But which look got *your* attention?

Namrata Thakker lists her Cannes looks and asks you to vote for her best!

 

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

At the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, Aishwarya walked the red carpet wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana black silk gown with a floral twist.

Aishwarya looked exquisite in her corset-style gown, as she kept her make-up minimal with kohl rimmed eyes, black eyeliner and subtle pink lip colour.

As for the hairdo, she went simple with the middle-parted, puffed up-style and definitely weaved magic with her sartorial choices.

Don't you guys agree?

Like Aishwarya's floral gown? Vote!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

From flaunting purple lips to wearing blue-and-silver serpentine neckpiece, Aishwarya has made quite a few gobsmacking style statements at Cannes, but with panache.

Well, this year was no different as she showed up in bright pink pantsuit on her first day at the festival.

Yes, Aishwarya kicked off her Cannes outing in a shocking pink Valentino outfit from head to toe.

She kept her make-up understated and let her pink ensemble do all the talking.

Like Aishwarya's pink pantsuit? Vote!

 

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

For her second red carpet outing, Aishwarya experimented with a futuristic look and wore a pale pink gown designed by Gaurav Gupta.

While Aishwarya definitely owned the custom sculptured gown and looked graceful in it, Gaurav could have done away with the halo element at the back of the gown.

But then the art-meets-fashion moment wouldn't have been possible, right?

Does Aishwarya gets a thumps-up for this one?

Like Aishwarya's futuristic gown? Vote!

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
