She walks on the edgy side of fashion.

And she looks great doing it.

There have been numerous pantsuits modelled at Cannes, but Deepika Padukone takes it a notch higher.

Here's what she wore for the Cannes Film Festival's 75th anniversary dinner.

And we can only say, WOW!

Please click on the images for a closer look Deepika's dramatic avatar.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images