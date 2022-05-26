News
Cannes: Why's Deepika So Happy?

By Rediff Movies
May 26, 2022 11:58 IST
Why's Deepika Padukone twirling in Cannes?

The actress, clearly, has been having a ball at the film festival, both as jury member and as one of the most beautiful women there.

From ultra-glam, to ultra-fun, Deepika's been showing off a lot of different looks.

And this floral number has her smiling away.

Please click on the images for a better look at Deepika.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

 

 
