Deepika's A Queen At Cannes!

For her first formal appearance at this year's Cannes Film Festival, jury member Deepika Padukone channeled her inner royalty.

Looking very much like a queen, she attended the opening ceremony and the screening of the film, Coupez.

If you haven't seen it yet, don't miss her stunning appearance as she dined with fellow jury members a day earlier.

Do click on the images for glimpses of Deepika@Cannes, Day 2.

IMAGE: That irresistible smile!

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: And the dramatic eye make up!

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: Deepika's striped Sabyasachi sari is inspired by the majestic Bengal Tiger.

The sequinned sari is part of the designer's Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques.

The stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India's finest craftspeople.

Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

IMAGE: Deepika also wore statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery's Bengal Royale Collection.

The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti (headpiece) with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: While Deepika has been styled by Shaleena Nathani, the credit for her elaborate hairdo goes to Sandhya Shekar.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Hmm! Wonder who Deepika spotted there.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: Fellow jury member Rebecca Hall and Deepika flash their beautiful smiles.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: From left: Jury members Joachim Trier, Jeff Nichols, Noomi Rapace, Vincent Lindon, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca, Ladj Ly, Deepika.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: And the jury's work begins.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images