News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Deepika's A Queen At Cannes!

Deepika's A Queen At Cannes!

By Rediff Movies
May 18, 2022 12:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

For her first formal appearance at this year's Cannes Film Festival, jury member Deepika Padukone channeled her inner royalty.

Looking very much like a queen, she attended the opening ceremony and the screening of the film, Coupez.

If you haven't seen it yet, don't miss her stunning appearance as she dined with fellow jury members a day earlier.

 

Do click on the images for glimpses of Deepika@Cannes, Day 2.

 

IMAGE: That irresistible smile!
Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: And the dramatic eye make up!
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Deepika's striped Sabyasachi sari is inspired by the majestic Bengal Tiger.
The sequinned sari is part of the designer's Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques.
The stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India's finest craftspeople.
Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Deepika also wore statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery's Bengal Royale Collection.
The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti (headpiece) with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: While Deepika has been styled by Shaleena Nathani, the credit for her elaborate hairdo goes to Sandhya Shekar.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Hmm! Wonder who Deepika spotted there.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Fellow jury member Rebecca Hall and Deepika flash their beautiful smiles.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: From left: Jury members Joachim Trier, Jeff Nichols, Noomi Rapace, Vincent Lindon, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca, Ladj Ly, Deepika.
Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: And the jury's work begins.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Deepika@Cannes: 'Big moment for India'
Deepika@Cannes: 'Big moment for India'
Cannes: Deepika's Stunning Appearance
Cannes: Deepika's Stunning Appearance
Deepika Is Louis Vuitton's Newest Star
Deepika Is Louis Vuitton's Newest Star
SRH skipper Williamson flies home for birth of child
SRH skipper Williamson flies home for birth of child
Sheena murder case: SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea
Sheena murder case: SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea
'Where has surplus wheat stocks gone?'
'Where has surplus wheat stocks gone?'
S&P cuts FY23 India growth forecast to 7.3%
S&P cuts FY23 India growth forecast to 7.3%

More like this

Cannes 2019: Is this Deepika's MOST DARING look?

Cannes 2019: Is this Deepika's MOST DARING look?

Deepika, now on Cannes Duty

Deepika, now on Cannes Duty

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances