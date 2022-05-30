Deepika's Alvida To Cannes

For her last formal appearance at Cannes, Deepika Padukone once again offered a beautiful glimpse of Indian fashion.

Wearing a ruffled sari by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the actress looked like poetry in motion as she sashayed down the red carpet one last time.

Please click on the images below for a better look at Deepika.

IMAGE: Look at that gorgeous pearl collar.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: Make-up was kept to a minimal so that the ruffled sari, gorgeous bustier and statement earrings could stand out.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Deepika and her team had a 'breakdown' while preparing to leave the French city. The fun video posted by the star had everyone using Snapchat's crying filter.

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

IMAGE: Deepika joins her fellow jury members (from left) Vincent Lindon. Jasmine Trinca, Joachim Trier and Asghar Farhadi.

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

IMAGE: Deepika's opening speech at Cannes may have been 'confusing' -- social media was not impressed -- but her closing speech got her a thumbs up.

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

IMAGE: Deepika spoke about the impact Cannes has had on her life and how 'every aspect' of her life is 'going to be different now'.

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

IMAGE: And it's a wrap with a Namaste!

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images