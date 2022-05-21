Cannes: Deepika's GORGEOUS New Look

The fashionista in Deepika Padukone is truly standing out at Cannes.

Each look has been dramatically different from the other.

Here she is at the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner.

The star, who is Louis Vuitton's first Indian ambassador, wore the brand's outfit for the occasion -- a floral shirt that peeked out shyly from behind a beige mini jacket dress.

A maroon slingbag and a chunky gold chain completed her look for the evening.

Please click on the images for a look at gorgeous Deepika.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton