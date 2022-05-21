News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Cannes: Deepika's GORGEOUS New Look

Cannes: Deepika's GORGEOUS New Look

By Rediff Movies
May 21, 2022 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The fashionista in Deepika Padukone is truly standing out at Cannes.

Each look has been dramatically different from the other.

Here she is at the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner.

The star, who is Louis Vuitton's first Indian ambassador, wore the brand's outfit for the occasion -- a floral shirt that peeked out shyly from behind a beige mini jacket dress.

A maroon slingbag and a chunky gold chain completed her look for the evening.

Please click on the images for a look at gorgeous Deepika.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Warning! Deepika's Red Hot
Warning! Deepika's Red Hot
Deepika's A Queen At Cannes!
Deepika's A Queen At Cannes!
Like Deepika's Boho Look?
Like Deepika's Boho Look?
BJP 'deep state' chewing India like Pak: Rahul in UK
BJP 'deep state' chewing India like Pak: Rahul in UK
Sindhu loses in Thailand Open semis
Sindhu loses in Thailand Open semis
Archery World Cup: India men edge France to win gold
Archery World Cup: India men edge France to win gold
IPL 2022: Sunrisers, Punjab aim to finish on a high
IPL 2022: Sunrisers, Punjab aim to finish on a high

More like this

Cannes: Deepika's Stunning Appearance

Cannes: Deepika's Stunning Appearance

'The next Cannes is in India'

'The next Cannes is in India'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances