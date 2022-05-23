Cannes: Deepika Goes GREEN!

Deepika Padukone's latest look at Cannes emphasises that green is indeed the colour of summer.

The movie star looks gorgeous in a Louis Vuitton green polka dot jumpsuit with white stilettos. Silver hoop earrings complete her look.

Cannes has seen the best of Deepika, but as they said in her debut film, Om Shanti Om, 'film abhi bhi baaki hai dost'.

Please click on the images for a look at Deepika in Green.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

