Cannes: Deepika Goes GREEN!

Cannes: Deepika Goes GREEN!

By Rediff Movies
May 23, 2022 10:30 IST
Deepika Padukone's latest look at Cannes emphasises that green is indeed the colour of summer.

The movie star looks gorgeous in a Louis Vuitton green polka dot jumpsuit with white stilettos. Silver hoop earrings complete her look.

Cannes has seen the best of Deepika, but as they said in her debut film, Om Shanti Om, 'film abhi bhi baaki hai dost'.

 

Please click on the images for a look at Deepika in Green.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
Is this Deepika's MOST GLAMOROUS Cannes avatar?
Who's Chasing Deepika?!
Who's That On Deepika's shirt?
Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer Review
PIX: Teen sensation Alcaraz starts off in style
'The more India poses a threat to China...'
SEE: Saina Prays At Kedarnath-Badrinath

Warning! Deepika's Red Hot

Deepika's A Queen At Cannes!

