Like Deepika's Boho Look?

Like Deepika's Boho Look?

By Rediff Movies
May 18, 2022 12:49 IST
Before the opening ceremony of this year's Cannes film festival at the Palais des Festivals, there was the photocall for the jury.

For this appearance, Deepika Padukone chose to go bohemian.

And she looked gorgeous!

 

Please click on the images for a better look at Deepika in Cannes.

 

IMAGE: Deepika's Mysore silk shirt had a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: She paired it with the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace crafted with multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Green pleated wool trousers -- incidentally, green seems to be everyone's go-to colour this summer -- and pearl-encrusted gold pumps completed her look.
Deepika was styled by fashion stylists Shaleena Nathani and Anjali Chauhan.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Her make-up was limited to brown lipstick, rosy cheeks and a winged eyeliner.
Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The credit for Deepika's make-up goes to make-up artist Sandhya Shekar.
Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Engineer-turned-celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori looked after Deepika's hair.
Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
