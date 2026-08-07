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Wamiqa Gabbi's Effortless Charm

By REDIFF STYLE August 07, 2026 11:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Wamiqa Gabbi has quietly built one of the most refreshing wardrobes in showbiz.

There's an effortless charm to the way the DC actress dresses… she’s never trying too hard, yet always impossible to ignore.

If your style mood board needs a little fresh inspiration, Wamiqa has plenty to offer.

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: With a crochet bandana, tousled curls and sun-kissed skin, Wamiqa makes this laid-back look feel straight out of a dreamy European summer. Proof that the smallest accessories can make the biggest statement. All photographs: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Who knew cargo-inspired dressing could look this sophisticated? The structured corset softens the oversized tailoring, creating the perfect balance between cool-girl edge and polished glamour.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Draped in shimmering galaxy blue, Wamiqa looks like she bottled the night sky into a couture sari-gown. The flowing pallu-cape only adds to the celestial magic.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Clean lines, a dramatic cowl neckline and an asymmetric hem prove that quiet luxury never goes out of style.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Wamiqa’s fiery red corset paired with relaxed jeans is the ultimate high-low fashion formula. Equal parts date-night glamour and off-duty cool, it's a combination that never misses.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: This contemporary sari silhouette feels traditional without looking predictable. The delicate floral embroidery and over-the-arms drape give the outfit an almost fairy-tale quality.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Wamiqa gives polka dots a glamorous makeover with an off-shoulder neckline and sheer sleeves. Vintage charm meets modern elegance and she wears it like second nature.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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