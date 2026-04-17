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Wamiqa Gabbi Looks Like A Dream

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 08:40 IST

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There’s something almost dreamlike about Wamiqa Gabbi. Whether she’s on screen or off it, her style feels straight out of a fantasy.

The Bhooth Bangla actress is soft, whimsical, sometimes bold but always beautiful. She doesn’t just wear outfits, she turns them into moments you can’t stop looking at.

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Wamiqa goes full mermaid-core in a tiny white bralette paired with a peach floral fishtail skirt, starfish-shaped earrings and a reef-side setting that completes the vibe. All photographs: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Googly-eye shaped gold and silver tassels turn what would have otherwise been just another white dress into a high-fashion moment.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: In a black and white polka dotted off-shoulder dress that hugs her in all the right places, she keeps it classic with just the right amount of flirt.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Wamiqa's black pantsuit with a wrap blazer and a statement belt gets a dramatic twist with a lacy train.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Her lustrous silk blue blazer dress with heavily embellished sleeves does all the talking.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: In a delicate lacy white dress and those flushed cheeks, Wamiqa looks like she’s stepped straight out of a dreamy wedding fantasy.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Wamiqa’s sheer red scalloped sari paired with a tiny blouse, contrasting blue chudis and a paranda brings together bold colour and tradition effortlessly.

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