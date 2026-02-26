HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tara, Deepika Love This Accessory!

By RISHKA SHAH
February 26, 2026

Scarves are officially back and not just the winter, wrap-around-your-neck kind. Now, it is all about experiments, mood-switching and turning one tiny fabric strip into a full fashion moment.

From tops to bandannas to DIY blouses, fashionistas are proving that a scarf can be the most hardworking accessory in your wardrobe.

Here’s how to style them the right way. 

Meghna Kaur

IMAGE: Meghna ties her pink scarf like a bandanna for the perfect concert fit, teamed with a bralette and mini skirt. It’s cute, cool and most importantly, zero bad-hair-day risk. Consider this your festival season cheat code. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Kaur/Instagram

 

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Leave it to Komal to make a skinny scarf look like couture. She loops hers once around the neck and lets it fall dramatically like a train over her bralette and trousers. The energy? Secret agent meets fashion influencer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: PeeCee proves once again why she’s the queen of jugaad glam. She literally turns a white scarf into a halter-neck choli and pairs it with shimmer pants and a jacket. Boom! You have the coolest Indo-western look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia channels major old Hollywood vibes with a floral scarf tied over her head, paired with retro sunnies and a yellow coord set. It’s stylish, functional and the perfect way to stay cool when your cap doesn’t match the vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Tara Sutaria

IMAGE: Tara takes her satin Dior scarf and simply ties it into a V-shaped top. It’s minimal effort and gives the kind of outfit that makes you look rich without trying too hard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepikia exudes Parisian madame vibes with a scarf tied around her low pony instead of a scrunchie. With a trench coat and hat, she looks like she’s solving mysteries along the Seine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: No winter look is complete without the right scarf and Kriti proves why. Her handwoven cashmere-mulberry silk scarf elevates her trench coat instantly. It’s warm, luxe and a staple your closet needs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

