Samsung Galaxy A07s Has A 50 MP Camera, 5,000 mAh Battery

Samsung has expanded its budget smartphone line-up with the launch of the Galaxy A07s in select global markets.

Available through the company's web site, the new handset comes in three colours and two RAM and storage variants, bringing a fresh option to the affordable smartphone segment.

Samsung Galaxy A07s launched: 6.7-inch 90 Hz display, 50 MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery, android 16 and six OS Upgrades

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A07s Price: Rs 16,000

The Samsung Galaxy A07s starts at JOD 119 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The higher-end 4 GB + 128 GB model is priced at JOD 149 (around Rs 20,000).

Display: 6.7-inch HD Screen

The phone features a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99+

It packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99+ processor, comprising six efficiency cores running at 2.0 GHz and two performance cores clocked at up to 2.2 GHz.

Camera: 50 MP Rear

The device gets a dual-camera setup at the back, featuring a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth camera. It houses an 8 MP front-facing camera.

IP Rating: IP54

Samsung says the handset carries an IP54 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

Software: Android 16

It supports dual-SIM connectivity and runs Android 16 with One UI. Samsung has also committed to providing six major Android OS upgrades for the smartphone.

Battery: 5,000 mAh

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the handset, with wired charging supported through a USB Type-C port.