Home  » Get Ahead » Samsung Galaxy A07s Has A 50 MP Camera, 5,000 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A07s Has A 50 MP Camera, 5,000 mAh Battery

By REDIFF GADGETS September 18, 2026 09:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Samsung has expanded its budget smartphone line-up with the launch of the Galaxy A07s in select global markets.

Available through the company's web site, the new handset comes in three colours and two RAM and storage variants, bringing a fresh option to the affordable smartphone segment.

Samsung Galaxy A07s launched: 6.7-inch 90 Hz display, 50 MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery, android 16 and six OS Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy A07s

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A07s Price: Rs 16,000

The Samsung Galaxy A07s starts at JOD 119 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The higher-end 4 GB + 128 GB model is priced at JOD 149 (around Rs 20,000).

Samsung Galaxy A07s

Display: 6.7-inch HD Screen

The phone features a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz.

Samsung Galaxy A07s

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99+

It packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99+ processor, comprising six efficiency cores running at 2.0 GHz and two performance cores clocked at up to 2.2 GHz.

Samsung Galaxy A07s

Camera: 50 MP Rear

The device gets a dual-camera setup at the back, featuring a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth camera. It houses an 8 MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy A07s

IP Rating: IP54

Samsung says the handset carries an IP54 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

Samsung Galaxy A07s

Software: Android 16

It supports dual-SIM connectivity and runs Android 16 with One UI. Samsung has also committed to providing six major Android OS upgrades for the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A07s

Battery: 5,000 mAh

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the handset, with wired charging supported through a USB Type-C port.

More News Coverage

Rediff GadgetsRediff TechSamsung Galaxy A07sSamsung Galaxy A07s Price

More From Rediff

Recipe: Bourbon And Walnut Frappe

Recipe: Bourbon And Walnut Frappe
The Right Screen Time For A Child Is...

The Right Screen Time For A Child Is...
Want To Study Research at IIT-Bombay?

Want To Study Research at IIT-Bombay?

Related Stories

5 Things About The Infinix Hot 70 Pro

5 Things About The Infinix Hot 70 Pro

Web Stories

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers
Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold
What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers

What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers