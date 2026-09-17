The Right Screen Time For A Child Is...

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with nearly three decades of experience, explains how to limit your child's screen time.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Atlantic Ambience/Pexels

How much screen time is too much for a child?

Is picky eating just a normal phase, or could it indicate a nutritional deficiency?

What should you do when a child with an otherwise healthy diet struggles with painful constipation?

In her latest advisory, rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with nearly three decades of experience, addresses these common parental concerns and shares guidance to keep your child healthy.

You too can post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE

Anonymous: My daughter is six years old. While we are away at work, she spends nearly three to four hours every day on YouTube and mobile games after school.

Because of the rains, she doesn't step out to play.

Whenever we try to curb her screen time, she throws tantrums and argues that all her friends do the same at home.

She has grown bored of indoor games and reading.

How much screen time is considered healthy for children her age?

How can we encourage her to cut down on screen use?

For a six-year-old child, screen time should be limited to a maximum of one hour per day.

If she refuses to cooperate, consider seeking guidance from a child counsellor.

Do not give in to tantrums; simply ignore the outbursts, and she will eventually relent.

Set firm boundaries calmly and hold your ground, even if she cries or pleads. Digital dependency can resemble addictive behaviour.

Most importantly, lead by example by consciously reducing your own screen time at home.

Anonymous: My daughter Nysa (six years old) is an extremely picky eater.

Some days she eats reasonably well, but on other days she survives on just a few bites and insists she is full.

She remains energetic, plays normally, and does not seem unwell, yet every meal turns into an exhausting negotiation.

How can parents tell the difference between typical picky eating and a underlying nutritional issue that requires medical intervention?

She should be evaluated in person by a paediatrician to verify whether her height and weight percentiles are on track and to rule out any underlying nutritional deficiencies.

Anonymous: Hello Doctor, my son is three years and 10 months old. He has suffered from chronic constipation since age two, often experiencing severe pain while passing stool.

A paediatrician previously prescribed Duphalac and Movicol Paediatric.

Between ages two and three, we occasionally had to administer a Fleet paediatric enema (roughly once a fortnight).

Because we noticed blood in his stool, the doctor also recommended Anodesyn ointment.

Is it safe to administer Movicol Paediatric on a daily basis?

Just yesterday, there was blood in his stool again. He had not passed stool for nearly two-and-a-half days, and it was extremely hard and dry.

He cried in agony, and I had to assist him physically to help him pass it.

We have also tried an Ayurvedic formulation, Bal Sanjivan Syrup.

Whenever he takes either of these medications, he passes stool comfortably.

His fluid intake seems adequate, but how much water per day is recommended for a child aged three to four years?

His diet includes a soaked dried fig and raisins daily, alongside fruits such as orange slices, small bananas (elaichi banana), apple slices, avocado, grapes, fresh pomegranate juice, beetroot juice, and packaged juices.

For meals, he has chapatis made from wheat, rice, jowar, or ragi flour.

He also eats dal-chawal, various leafy greens (palak, methi, dill), carrots, cucumbers, whole moong, peas, yam, and potatoes.

Snacks include sweet potatoes, biscuits, upma, poha, or oats. Overall, he eats a wide variety of wholesome foods.

He drinks 50 ml of milk two to three times a day with a scoop of Pediasure. We also massage his tummy clockwise and occasionally use colic roll-ons at bedtime.

He is very active, constantly running and jumping unless handed a mobile screen.

Because we worry about medicine dependency, we often stop the laxatives once he improves. He stays regular for four to six days, but constipation returns within a week. Please guide us toward a long-term solution.

Stool softeners like Movicol should be administered daily under medical supervision until normal, painless bowel habits are consistently established.

Please consult a paediatric surgeon to evaluate him for an anal fissure. In many young children, temporarily eliminating cow's milk and dairy products also brings significant relief.

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