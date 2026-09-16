What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers

Infinix has expanded its tablet portfolio with the global debut of the Xpad 30 Pro.

The new model sports an 11-inch panel with 2.5 K resolution and comes in three colour variants.

Infinix Xpad 30 Pro brings 2.5K 11-Inch display, 8 GB RAM, 8200 mAh battery, Android 16 and full specifications

All photographs: Kind courtesy Infinix

Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Price: Rs 18,000

The Infinix Xpad 30 Pro starts at $196 (around Rs 18,000) and comes in Anthracite Grey, Twilight Purple and Titanium Silver.

Buyers can choose from four memory and storage variants: 4 GB + 128 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB.

Display: 11-inch Screen

The 11-inch panel packs 2.5 K detail and covers 85 per cent of the front, giving the tablet a spacious viewing area.

TÜV Rheinland has also approved it for hardware-level blue-light reduction and flicker-free operation, aimed at making prolonged viewing more comfortable.

Processor: MediaTek's Octa-core Helio G200 Ultimate Chipset

At its core is MediaTek's octa-core Helio G200 Ultimate processor, supported by a Mali-G57 MC2 graphics unit for handling everyday tasks and visuals.

Accessories: Pencil And Keyboard

The tablet is supplied with two accessories: X Pencil 20 and X Keyboard 11.

Camera: 8 MP Rear And Selfie

Photography is handled by an 8 MP camera on the rear, while an 8 MP front-facing sensor takes care of selfies and video calls.

Battery: 8200 mAh

The Xpad 30 Pro houses an 8,200 mAh battery and supports 18W charging.

Design: Slim 6.6 mm

It measures 254.04 x 165.55 x 6.6 mm and tips the scales at 476 gm. Its slim 6.6 mm profile keeps the tablet relatively sleek.