Is Kriti Sanon's Bridal Trousseau Already Ready?

If there's one Bollywood actress who could convince us to start wedding shopping years in advance, it's Kriti Sanon.

The actress is the newest face of Designer Gaurav Gupta's The Bride Side digital series, showcasing three standout looks from the designer's latest couture collection, Light Song.

After seeing her effortlessly slip into each outfit, we couldn't help but wonder… is Kriti's bridal trousseau already sorted?

All photographs: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta

The first look, the Asteria Gown, is made for the bride who wants to skip convention.

The midnight-blue sculpted gown, complete with glistening embroidery and an embroidered veil, feels perfect for a glamorous cocktail night or an after-party where all eyes are guaranteed to be on the bride.

Next comes Prabha, a French taupe lehenga featuring intricate zari zardozi embroidery, a sculpted corset an embroidered cape and a flowing trail.

Elegant without being overwhelming, it's the kind of ensemble we'd happily wear for an engagement ceremony or a sophisticated sangeet.

The final look, the Siren Bloom Lehenga, is romance in couture form. Crafted in ivory scalloped lace with pearls, tonal crystals, floral applique and a sculptural brocade cape, it has all the softness and grandeur you'd expect from a wedding-day look.

Whether you're a bride who loves ivory or you're looking for the perfect reception ensemble, this one delivers.

We don't know if wedding bells are anywhere in Kriti's immediate future or not, but one thing is certain -- she's already serving enough bridal inspiration to fill an entire trousseau mood board.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff