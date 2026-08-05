Mahima Makwana Is Living Two Lives

Mahima Makwana may have won hearts as the sweet and lovable Preeti in Musafir Cafe but one scroll through her Instagram proves she's just as captivating off screen.

As the actress turns 27, her wardrobe tells two very different stories. Sometimes, she's the hopeless romantic living inside a dreamy love story; other times, she's serving CEO energy in razor-sharp tailoring.

Whichever mood she's in, one thing's certain -- she's always dressed for the lead role.

IMAGE: Mahima’s breezy sky-blue maxi feels like the outfit you'd wear for a picnic date that accidentally turns into a love story. It is light, effortless and impossible not to smile at. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mahima Makwana/Instagram

IMAGE: With structured tailoring up top and dramatic draping below, this royal blue look means business. If your favourite rom-com heroine suddenly became the CEO, this is exactly what she'd wear.

IMAGE: Mahima’s backless ivory anarkali keeps things modern while the sparkling dupatta brings all the festive magic. Traditional but never predictable.

IMAGE: Florals, bow straps and a corset bodice... This dress belongs in a cottage garden with someone waiting nearby, holding a bouquet and making heart eyes.

IMAGE: A cosy pink knit and flowing white skirt are basically comfort wrapped in fashion. It's giving coffee dates, bookstores and falling in love over shared playlists.

IMAGE: Mahima’s embellished white gown is timeless and glamorous. The crystal ear cuff adds just enough edge to remind you she's here to make a statement.

IMAGE: A tie-front crop top, relaxed denim and a pop of blue eyeshadow prove casual doesn't have to mean boring. Even her everyday outfits have main-character energy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff