Kiara, Aneet Reinvent The Sari

The sari may be timeless but designers are constantly finding new ways to reinvent it.

Enter the sari gown, the love child of the six yards and a red carpet gown. It is a glamorous fusion that blends the elegance of a traditional drape with the structure of a modern gown.

With corseted bodices, sculptural pleats and dramatic pallus, this silhouette has become a red carpet favourite for celebrities who want the grace of a sari without the fuss of draping.

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha stuns in a black and gold corset gown by Torani. The sheer neckline and the full sleeves are covered in intricate golden sequinned embroidery while a flowing cape cascades behind her like a pallu, giving the look a regal, sari-like finish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Kiara opts for a breathtaking sari gown by Tarun Tahiliani, covered in delicate pearl embroidery. The intricately detailed stone-studded border pairs beautifully with the form-flattering bustier and corset structure. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Laila Faisal

IMAGE: Laila brings subtle glamour in a neutral-toned, high-neck sari gown adorned with flower-shaped rhinestones. A shiny dupatta draped like a pallu adds that unmistakable sari touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Laila Faisal/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka dazzles in a sunshine yellow creation by Gaurav Gupta. The corseted bodice flows into a chiffon drape that trails into a veil-like extension, complete with a dramatic ghoonghat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Aneet Padda

IMAGE: Aneet experiments with form in a brown sculptural sari gown by Amit Aggarwal. The asymmetric one-shoulder silhouette features micro-pleating that twists around the waist, with corset-style boning shaping the look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Helly Shah

IMAGE: Helly looks graceful in a deep blue sari gown featuring beautiful pleating and a pallu edged with a metallic border, striking the perfect balance between modern and traditional. Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

Alia Bhatt