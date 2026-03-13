HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kiara, Aneet Reinvent The Sari

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 11:25 IST

The sari may be timeless but designers are constantly finding new ways to reinvent it.

Enter the sari gown, the love child of the six yards and a red carpet gown. It is a glamorous fusion that blends the elegance of a traditional drape with the structure of a modern gown.

With corseted bodices, sculptural pleats and dramatic pallus, this silhouette has become a red carpet favourite for celebrities who want the grace of a sari without the fuss of draping.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor Sari Gown

IMAGE: Shraddha stuns in a black and gold corset gown by Torani. The sheer neckline and the full sleeves are covered in intricate golden sequinned embroidery while a flowing cape cascades behind her like a pallu, giving the look a regal, sari-like finish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani Sari Gown

IMAGE: Kiara opts for a breathtaking sari gown by Tarun Tahiliani, covered in delicate pearl embroidery. The intricately detailed stone-studded border pairs beautifully with the form-flattering bustier and corset structure. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

Laila Faisal

Laila Faisal Sari Gown

IMAGE: Laila brings subtle glamour in a neutral-toned, high-neck sari gown adorned with flower-shaped rhinestones. A shiny dupatta draped like a pallu adds that unmistakable sari touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Laila Faisal/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Sari Gown

IMAGE: Priyanka dazzles in a sunshine yellow creation by Gaurav Gupta. The corseted bodice flows into a chiffon drape that trails into a veil-like extension, complete with a dramatic ghoonghat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda Sari Gown

IMAGE: Aneet experiments with form in a brown sculptural sari gown by Amit Aggarwal. The asymmetric one-shoulder silhouette features micro-pleating that twists around the waist, with corset-style boning shaping the look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

 

Helly Shah

Helly Shah Sari Gown

IMAGE: Helly looks graceful in a deep blue sari gown featuring beautiful pleating and a pallu edged with a metallic border, striking the perfect balance between modern and traditional. Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Sari Gown

IMAGE: Alia’s sari gown by Anamika Khanna blends tradition with couture. The corset bodice goes well with the pre-draped skirt while the embroidery fuses delicate chikankari with rich zardozi work. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH

