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Malavika Mohanan Is So Sultry!

By REDIFF STYLE August 04, 2026 12:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Malavika Mohanan turns 33 and if there's one thing she's perfected besides commanding the screen, it's making every outfit she wears impossible to scroll past.

From sultry bodycon dresses to edgy street style and vacation-ready minis, her wardrobe is full of looks that make you stop, stare and immediately start screenshotting.

If fashion had a double-take button, Malavika would be wearing it.

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Malavika’s breezy mini dress looks like it belongs on a postcard. Throw in the blush-pink bag and suddenly you're booking flights instead of just admiring the outfit. All photographs: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Her Cult Gaia dress is proof that strategic cut-outs never go out of style. Those sculptural gold rings deserve their own standing ovation.

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: A cropped denim jacket, corset top and utility mini skirt? Malavika somehow makes everyday staples look like they walked straight off a fashion campaign.

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: If molten chocolate cake could become a dress, it'd probably look like this -- rich, cosy and impossible to resist; those oversized gold earrings add the perfect finishing touch.

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Malavika’s juicy orange silk dress is pure serotonin in outfit form. Bright enough to turn heads and sleek enough to keep all the attention.

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Her glossy black breastplate, flowing satin skirt and sculptural gold jewellery is drama served with impeccable tailoring.

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Soft lavender meets unexpected lace cut-outs for a look that's sweet and sophisticated. It's the kind of outfit that quietly steals the spotlight.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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