Malavika Mohanan Is So Sultry!

Malavika Mohanan turns 33 and if there's one thing she's perfected besides commanding the screen, it's making every outfit she wears impossible to scroll past.

From sultry bodycon dresses to edgy street style and vacation-ready minis, her wardrobe is full of looks that make you stop, stare and immediately start screenshotting.

If fashion had a double-take button, Malavika would be wearing it.

IMAGE: Malavika’s breezy mini dress looks like it belongs on a postcard. Throw in the blush-pink bag and suddenly you're booking flights instead of just admiring the outfit. All photographs: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

cut-outs never go out of style. Those sculptural gold rings deserve their own standing ovation. IMAGE: Her Cult Gaia dress is proof that strategicnever go out of style. Those sculptural gold rings deserve their own standing ovation.

IMAGE: A cropped denim jacket, corset top and utility mini skirt? Malavika somehow makes everyday staples look like they walked straight off a fashion campaign.

IMAGE: If molten chocolate cake could become a dress, it'd probably look like this -- rich, cosy and impossible to resist; those oversized gold earrings add the perfect finishing touch.

IMAGE: Malavika’s juicy orange silk dress is pure serotonin in outfit form. Bright enough to turn heads and sleek enough to keep all the attention.

breastplate, flowing satin skirt and sculptural gold jewellery is drama served with impeccable tailoring. IMAGE: Her glossy black, flowing satin skirt and sculptural gold jewellery is drama served with impeccable tailoring.

IMAGE: Soft lavender meets unexpected lace cut-outs for a look that's sweet and sophisticated. It's the kind of outfit that quietly steals the spotlight.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff