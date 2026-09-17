Want To Study Research at IIT-Bombay?

Students who want to gain hands-on research experience at the IIT Bombay can apply for the IITB Research Internship Award 2026.

Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels

What is the IITB Research Internship Award about?

Students seeking hands-on research experience can now apply for the IITB Research Internship Award 2026 at IIT Bombay.

Offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay through its Industrial Research and Consultancy Centre (IRCC), the programme provides selected candidates an opportunity to work full-time on research projects under IIT Bombay faculty.

Selected interns will receive a fixed monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 for a duration of four to six months. On-campus shared accommodation may also be provided to outstation candidates, subject to availability.

Applicants can choose projects aligned with their academic background and interests. The final number of interns selected will depend on project availability.

The internship is scheduled between January and June 2027. However, the 2026–27 timeline allows candidates to join between December 21, 2026, and January 20, 2027, depending on the supervising faculty.

Benefits of the IITB Research Internship

Selected candidates will receive:

A fixed stipend of Rs 15,000 per month

A four- to six-month research engagement with IIT Bombay faculty

Hands-on experience on live institutional research projects

Shared campus accommodation for non-Mumbai residents (subject to availability)

Who can apply?

The opportunity is open to students who meet the following criteria:

Students in the third or fourth year of an undergraduate degree programme

Students in the second year of a master's degree programme

Candidates whose academic discipline matches the specific research project's prerequisites

Applicants ranked within the top 20 per cent of their discipline in the previous academic year at their college or university

Students enrolled full-time both during application and throughout the internship period (part-time internships are not permitted)

Applicants must also submit two certificates from their college principal or head of institution: one verifying their top-20-per-cent academic rank, and another confirming they have no conflicting coursework requirements during the internship period.

Where to apply?

Applications must be submitted online through the official IIT Bombay IRCC internship portal.

Candidates must submit only one application. Duplicate submissions made using multiple email IDs will be rejected.

Important Date

The deadline to submit online applications is September 23, 2026.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.