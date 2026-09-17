Home  » Get Ahead » Xiaomi 18 Fold: The 219 gm Foldable With A 7.58-inch Screen

Xiaomi 18 Fold: The 219 gm Foldable With A 7.58-inch Screen

By REDIFF GADGETS September 17, 2026 12:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Xiaomi has unveiled its first mid-sized book-style foldable in China, the Xiaomi 18 Fold.

Designed to blend compact dimensions with a larger viewing area, the handset folds down to roughly passport size and opens into a 7.58-inch tablet-style screen.

Despite its larger inner display, it weighs just 219 gm and is 5.02 mm slim when opened.

Xiaomi 18 Fold launched: 7.58-inch 120 Hz display, 200 MP Leica camera, 6,000 mAh battery and weighs 219 gm

Xiaomi 18 Fold

All photographs: Kind courtesy Xiaomi

1. Xiaomi 18 Fold Price: Rs 1.55 lakh

The Xiaomi 18 Fold starts at CNY 10,999 (approximately Rs 1.55 lakh), while the top-end 16 GB + 1 TB variant with LPDDR6 RAM costs CNY 14,999 (around Rs 2.11 lakh).

Xiaomi 18 Fold

2. Display: 7.58-inch Foldable

It pairs a 5.38-inch AMOLED outer screen with a larger 7.58-inch foldable AMOLED panel, both offering a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0 shields the cover display, while the inner screen features flexible ultra-thin glass.

Xiaomi 18 Fold

3. Processor: Xiaomi's 3 nm Xring O3 AI

The foldable houses Xiaomi's 3 nm Xring O3 AI flagship chipset, featuring 10 CPU cores.

The Xiaomi 18 Fold boots straight into HyperOS 4, based on Android 17.

Xiaomi 18 Fold

4. Camera: 200 MP Primary Sensor

Photography gets a Leica touch with a 200 MP primary sensor, accompanied by 50 MP periscope telephoto and ultra-wide cameras.

For selfies and video calls, the device carries 16 MP cameras on both the inner and outer displays.

Xiaomi 18 Fold

5. Security: Fingerprint Scanner

For biometric security, the Xiaomi 18 Fold offers a fingerprint scanner built into the side, along with facial recognition.

Xiaomi 18 Fold

6. Battery: 6,000 mAh

A 6,000 mAh battery keeps the Xiaomi 18 Fold running, with 67 W wired and 50 W wireless charging support.

More News Coverage

Rediff GadgetsRediff TechXiaomi PhoneXiaomi 18 FoldXiaomi 18 Fold Price

More From Rediff

Heli Belongs In The Mughal Era

Heli Belongs In The Mughal Era
IIMs Slip in QS MBA Rankings 2027

IIMs Slip in QS MBA Rankings 2027
Penelope Cruz Wore A Piece Of India

Penelope Cruz Wore A Piece Of India

Related Stories

5 Things About The Infinix Hot 70 Pro

5 Things About The Infinix Hot 70 Pro

Quick Links

Leica Camera PhoneXiaomi200 MP Camera Phone

Web Stories

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold
What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers

What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers
9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha

9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha