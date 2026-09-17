Xiaomi 18 Fold: The 219 gm Foldable With A 7.58-inch Screen

Xiaomi has unveiled its first mid-sized book-style foldable in China, the Xiaomi 18 Fold.

Designed to blend compact dimensions with a larger viewing area, the handset folds down to roughly passport size and opens into a 7.58-inch tablet-style screen.

Despite its larger inner display, it weighs just 219 gm and is 5.02 mm slim when opened.

Xiaomi 18 Fold launched: 7.58-inch 120 Hz display, 200 MP Leica camera, 6,000 mAh battery and weighs 219 gm

All photographs: Kind courtesy Xiaomi

1. Xiaomi 18 Fold Price: Rs 1.55 lakh

The Xiaomi 18 Fold starts at CNY 10,999 (approximately Rs 1.55 lakh), while the top-end 16 GB + 1 TB variant with LPDDR6 RAM costs CNY 14,999 (around Rs 2.11 lakh).

2. Display: 7.58-inch Foldable

It pairs a 5.38-inch AMOLED outer screen with a larger 7.58-inch foldable AMOLED panel, both offering a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0 shields the cover display, while the inner screen features flexible ultra-thin glass.

3. Processor: Xiaomi's 3 nm Xring O3 AI

The foldable houses Xiaomi's 3 nm Xring O3 AI flagship chipset, featuring 10 CPU cores.

The Xiaomi 18 Fold boots straight into HyperOS 4, based on Android 17.

4. Camera: 200 MP Primary Sensor

Photography gets a Leica touch with a 200 MP primary sensor, accompanied by 50 MP periscope telephoto and ultra-wide cameras.

For selfies and video calls, the device carries 16 MP cameras on both the inner and outer displays.

5. Security: Fingerprint Scanner

For biometric security, the Xiaomi 18 Fold offers a fingerprint scanner built into the side, along with facial recognition.

6. Battery: 6,000 mAh

A 6,000 mAh battery keeps the Xiaomi 18 Fold running, with 67 W wired and 50 W wireless charging support.