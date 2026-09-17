Recipe: Bourbon And Walnut Frappe

When bold coffee meets smooth bourbon and you add a glug of walnut milk, surprisingly you have an alcoholic drink with a few nutrients.
Taste-wise this chilled, velvety Bourbon And Walnut Frappe has something to lend itself -- it delivers the taste of a cold coffee brew, with the pinch of salt making for a balanced sip.
Bourbon And Walnut Frappe
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 285 gm walnut milk
- 140 gm cold brew coffee
- 55 gm bourbon
- 2-3 tbsp sugar or less, optional
- Pinch salt
Optional toppings:
- Chopped walnuts
- Whipped cream
- Caramel sauce
- Chocolate sauce
Method
- Pour walnut milk into ice cube trays and freeze for several hours or until firm.
Add the walnut milk cubes in a blender with the cold brew, bourbon, sugar, salt, blend until smooth.
Pour into a large glass and serve with any desired toppings, although avoiding extra sugar and calories is preferable.
Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.