Recipe: Bourbon And Walnut Frappe

When bold coffee meets smooth bourbon and you add a glug of walnut milk, surprisingly you have an alcoholic drink with a few nutrients.

Taste-wise this chilled, velvety Bourbon And Walnut Frappe has something to lend itself -- it delivers the taste of a cold coffee brew, with the pinch of salt making for a balanced sip.

Photograph: California Walnuts For Rediff

Bourbon And Walnut Frappe

Serves: 2

Ingredients

285 gm walnut milk

140 gm cold brew coffee

55 gm bourbon

2-3 tbsp sugar or less, optional

Pinch salt

Optional toppings:

Chopped walnuts

Whipped cream

Caramel sauce

Chocolate sauce

Method

Pour walnut milk into ice cube trays and freeze for several hours or until firm.

Add the walnut milk cubes in a blender with the cold brew, bourbon, sugar, salt, blend until smooth.

Pour into a large glass and serve with any desired toppings, although avoiding extra sugar and calories is preferable.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.