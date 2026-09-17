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Recipe: Bourbon And Walnut Frappe

By REDIFF FOOD September 17, 2026 17:15 IST 1 Minute Read
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When bold coffee meets smooth bourbon and you add a glug of walnut milk, surprisingly you have an alcoholic drink with a few nutrients.

Taste-wise this chilled, velvety Bourbon And Walnut Frappe has something to lend itself -- it delivers the taste of a cold coffee brew, with the pinch of salt making for a balanced sip.

Bourbon And Walnut Frappe

Photograph: California Walnuts For Rediff

Bourbon And Walnut Frappe

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 285 gm walnut milk
  • 140 gm cold brew coffee
  • 55 gm bourbon
  • 2-3 tbsp sugar or less, optional
  • Pinch salt

Optional toppings:

  • Chopped walnuts
  • Whipped cream
  • Caramel sauce
  • Chocolate sauce

Method

  • Pour walnut milk into ice cube trays and freeze for several hours or until firm.
    Add the walnut milk cubes in a blender with the cold brew, bourbon, sugar, salt, blend until smooth.
    Pour into a large glass and serve with any desired toppings, although avoiding extra sugar and calories is preferable.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.

 

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