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Samantha's Stunning Maternity Look Has A Tamannaah Touch

By REDIFF STYLE August 05, 2026 13:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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If anyone is making maternity fashion look effortlessly aspirational, it's Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The actor has been embracing elegant, easy silhouettes throughout her pregnancy and her latest look is another reminder that great style isn't always about an eye-watering price tag.

Stepping out in a mustard-gold gown from Qua Clothing priced at Rs 4,995, Samantha delivered a lesson in quiet luxury while proving that impeccable tailoring can look far more expensive than it actually is.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Fine Jewellery

Cut in a rich mustard-gold hue, the column gown features a sleek mock neckline, a body-skimming silhouette and a sculptural cape overlay that cascades dramatically over one shoulder.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

The real showstoppers, however, are Samantha's chandelier earrings from Tamannaah Fine Jewellery by Tamannaah Bhatia. Featuring the brilliance of diamonds alongside vibrant emeralds and turquoise, the statement earrings bring a bold pop of colour to the monochromatic look.

While the gown embraces understated elegance, the earrings add a luxurious finishing touch with a price tag running into several lakhs.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha skipped necklaces and stacked jewellery, allowing the sculptural neckline and striking earrings to take centrestage.

If Samantha's pregnancy wardrobe has taught us anything, it's that quiet luxury isn't about spending the most; it's about letting great tailoring, thoughtful styling and one standout accessory do all the work.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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SamanthaTamannaah BhatiaSamantha Ruth PrabhuMaternity LookQua Clothing

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