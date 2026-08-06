Saaraa Khan Is A Real Life Doll

Television's original doll is all grown up but her wardrobe still comes with plenty of sparkle.

As Saaraa Khan turns 37, one thing hasn't changed -- her love for fun silhouettes, candy-coloured hues and unapologetically glamorous fashion.

She could be channelling a real-life Barbie, a beach babe or a boss lady in a power suit but she always dresses like she owns every room.

metallic blue bikini and a breezy chiffon cover-up? That's vacation dressing done the Saaraa Khan way. Throw on oversized sunglasses and suddenly every beach feels like your own photoshoot location. All photographs: Kind courtesy Saaraa Khan/Instagram IMAGE: Aand a breezy chiffon cover-up? That's vacation dressing done the Saaraa Khan way. Throw on oversized sunglasses and suddenly every beach feels like your own photoshoot location.

Barbiecore quite like Saaraa. This shimmering pink slip dress is playful and glamorous, while those dramatic fringe earrings make sure she sparkles with every step. IMAGE: Nobody doesquite like Saaraa. This shimmering pink slip dress is playful and glamorous, while those dramatic fringe earrings make sure she sparkles with every step.

IMAGE: When subtle simply won't do, reach for head-to-toe sequins. The plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and matching blue eye makeup prove Saaraa believes in committing fully to a fashion moment.

IMAGE: Her pleated mini skirt and matching tube top instantly transport us back to our favourite Y2K rom-coms. It's flirty, fun and guaranteed to make you feel like the coolest girl in the room.

halter bralette, cropped jacket and low-rise trousers? Saaraa clearly knows that early-2000s fashion is having its comeback moment. IMAGE: A, cropped jacket and low-rise trousers? Saaraa clearly knows that early-2000s fashion is having its comeback moment.

IMAGE: Power dressing doesn't always have to mean boring neutrals. Her electric blue skirt suit is polished enough for a meeting and stylish enough to turn heads long after office hours.

IMAGE: Puff sleeves keep things soft and feminine while the garter-detailed shorts add an unexpected edge. It's the perfect reminder that Saaraa never sticks to just one style personality.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff