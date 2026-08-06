Home  » Get Ahead » Saaraa Khan Is A Real Life Doll

Saaraa Khan Is A Real Life Doll

By REDIFF STYLE Updated: August 06, 2026 10:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Television's original doll is all grown up but her wardrobe still comes with plenty of sparkle.

As Saaraa Khan turns 37, one thing hasn't changed -- her love for fun silhouettes, candy-coloured hues and unapologetically glamorous fashion.

She could be channelling a real-life Barbie, a beach babe or a boss lady in a power suit but she always dresses like she owns every room. 

Saaraa Khan

IMAGE: A metallic blue bikini and a breezy chiffon cover-up? That's vacation dressing done the Saaraa Khan way. Throw on oversized sunglasses and suddenly every beach feels like your own photoshoot location. All photographs: Kind courtesy Saaraa Khan/Instagram

 

Saaraa Khan

IMAGE: Nobody does Barbiecore quite like Saaraa. This shimmering pink slip dress is playful and glamorous, while those dramatic fringe earrings make sure she sparkles with every step.

 

Saaraa Khan

IMAGE: When subtle simply won't do, reach for head-to-toe sequins. The plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and matching blue eye makeup prove Saaraa believes in committing fully to a fashion moment.

 

Saaraa Khan

IMAGE: Her pleated mini skirt and matching tube top instantly transport us back to our favourite Y2K rom-coms. It's flirty, fun and guaranteed to make you feel like the coolest girl in the room.

 

Saaraa Khan

IMAGE: A halter bralette, cropped jacket and low-rise trousers? Saaraa clearly knows that early-2000s fashion is having its comeback moment.

 

Saaraa Khan

IMAGE: Power dressing doesn't always have to mean boring neutrals. Her electric blue skirt suit is polished enough for a meeting and stylish enough to turn heads long after office hours.

 

Saaraa Khan

IMAGE: Puff sleeves keep things soft and feminine while the garter-detailed shorts add an unexpected edge. It's the perfect reminder that Saaraa never sticks to just one style personality.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

More News Coverage

Saaraa KhanTelevisionBarbieY2KBirthday

More From Rediff

What Is Analogue Paneer? Why Has Maha Govt Banned It?

What Is Analogue Paneer? Why Has Maha Govt Banned It?
6 Couple Lessons: Why Zendaya And Tom Are So Amazing

6 Couple Lessons: Why Zendaya And Tom Are So Amazing
ITR Filed? Here's When You Can Expect Your IT Refund

ITR Filed? Here's When You Can Expect Your IT Refund

Related Stories

Samantha's Wow Maternity Look Has A Tamannaah Touch

Samantha's Wow Maternity Look Has A Tamannaah Touch

Web Stories

Hiroshima Day: 6 Facts You Need To Know

Hiroshima Day: 6 Facts You Need To Know
Beyond India: 9 Of The Oldest Temples In The World

Beyond India: 9 Of The Oldest Temples In The World
Manisha's Alu Vadi: 25-Min Recipe

Manisha's Alu Vadi: 25-Min Recipe