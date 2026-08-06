Saaraa Khan Is A Real Life Doll

Television's original doll is all grown up but her wardrobe still comes with plenty of sparkle.
As Saaraa Khan turns 37, one thing hasn't changed -- her love for fun silhouettes, candy-coloured hues and unapologetically glamorous fashion.
She could be channelling a real-life Barbie, a beach babe or a boss lady in a power suit but she always dresses like she owns every room.
IMAGE: A metallic blue bikini
and a breezy chiffon cover-up? That's vacation dressing done the Saaraa Khan way. Throw on oversized sunglasses and suddenly every beach feels like your own photoshoot location. All photographs: Kind courtesy Saaraa Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Nobody does Barbiecore
quite like Saaraa. This shimmering pink slip dress is playful and glamorous, while those dramatic fringe earrings make sure she sparkles with every step.
IMAGE: When subtle simply won't do, reach for head-to-toe sequins. The plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and matching blue eye makeup prove Saaraa believes in committing fully to a fashion moment.
IMAGE: Her pleated mini skirt and matching tube top instantly transport us back to our favourite Y2K rom-coms. It's flirty, fun and guaranteed to make you feel like the coolest girl in the room.
IMAGE: A halter bralette
, cropped jacket and low-rise trousers? Saaraa clearly knows that early-2000s fashion is having its comeback moment.
IMAGE: Power dressing doesn't always have to mean boring neutrals. Her electric blue skirt suit is polished enough for a meeting and stylish enough to turn heads long after office hours.
IMAGE: Puff sleeves keep things soft and feminine while the garter-detailed shorts add an unexpected edge. It's the perfect reminder that Saaraa never sticks to just one style personality.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff