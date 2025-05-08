After Rohit, Who??

Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff discuss Rohit Sharma's captaincy and his impact as a batsman and explore potential successors for Team India on a special episode of the Sports And Pastime podcast.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket with immediate effect on May 7, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

