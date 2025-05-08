HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » After Rohit, Who??

After Rohit, Who??

By PREM PANICKER, FAISAL SHARIFF
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 08, 2025 18:48 IST

x

Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff discuss Rohit Sharma's captaincy and his impact as a batsman and explore potential successors for Team India on a special episode of the Sports And Pastime podcast.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket with immediate effect on May 7, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

 

 

Earlier episodes of Sports and Pastime:

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
PREM PANICKER, FAISAL SHARIFF
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Vote! Who Will Be India's Test Captain?
Vote! Who Will Be India's Test Captain?
Why Did Rohit Abruptly End Test Career?
Why Did Rohit Abruptly End Test Career?
How Rohit Sharma wrote his own rules in Test cricket
How Rohit Sharma wrote his own rules in Test cricket
'Thank You, Hitman': Legend Walks Away from Test Cricket
'Thank You, Hitman': Legend Walks Away from Test Cricket
Rohit retires from Tests... right decision at right time?
Rohit retires from Tests... right decision at right time?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 2

Gobhi Manchurian: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Times India Taught Pakistan A Lesson

VIDEOS

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma martyred in Pakistan Army shelling2:45

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma martyred in Pakistan Army...

India opens 2 gates of Baglihar Dam amid heavy rain in J-K2:56

India opens 2 gates of Baglihar Dam amid heavy rain in J-K

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -1:02

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD