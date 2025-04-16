HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'IPL Has Done Fantastic For Indian Cricket'

By FAISAL SHARIFF
April 16, 2025 12:37 IST

Kiran More, retired Test cricketer and former chairman of the selectors, tells Faisal Shariff how this IPL season belongs to the batters and explains the art of scouting new talent. On the new episode of Sports and Pastime.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Karun Nair made an incredible return to the IPL stage after 1,076 days in the IPL 2025 game against the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, April 13, 2025. Photograph: BCCI
 

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

FAISAL SHARIFF
