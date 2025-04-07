IPL 2025: The Rise And Rise Of New Captains

Faisal Sharif and Prem Panicker discuss the emergence of young, capable captains in the Indian ranks, the decline of the old guard, and the retirement of a trophy that was instituted in memory of an authentic great of Indian cricket.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya during MI's game against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow, April 4, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

