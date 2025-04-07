HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL 2025: The Rise And Rise Of New Captains

By PREM PANICKER, FAISAL SHARIFF
April 07, 2025 09:59 IST

Faisal Sharif and Prem Panicker discuss the emergence of young, capable captains in the Indian ranks, the decline of the old guard, and the retirement of a trophy that was instituted in memory of an authentic great of Indian cricket.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya during MI's game against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow, April 4, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

 

 

Earlier Episodes on the Sports and Pastime podcast

