IPL 2025: The Rise And Rise Of New Captains

Faisal Sharif and Prem Panicker discuss the emergence of young, capable captains in the Indian ranks, the decline of the old guard, and the retirement of a trophy that was instituted in memory of an authentic great of Indian cricket.
Earlier Episodes on the Sports and Pastime podcast
- Is CSK Reduced To A Dhoni Fan Club?
- Drool... Drool... What To Expect From IPL 2025
- Irresistible Force Versus Immovable Object...
- Can India Win The Champions Trophy?
- The Unstoppables Vs The Unpredictables
- 'India, South Africa In Champions Trophy Final'
- 'India Remains The Team To Beat'
- Jasprit Bumrah: The Greatest Of All Time
- 'Love The Way Surya Leads The Team'