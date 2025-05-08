Vote! Who Will Be India's Test Captain?

As India prepares for its upcoming five Test series against England, the selection committee faces a crucial decision regarding the team's leadership.

With Rohit Sharma announcing his retirement from Test cricket, the team must now find his successor to guide them through the World Test Championship cycle.

While K L Rahul remains a potential candidate, the selectors are reportedly leaning towards Shubman Gill, aiming to build a younger core for the future.

As Virat Kohli steps back from leadership and a leadership vacuum looms, the question remains: Who will take over the reins for India in Test cricket?

Is Shubman Gill the Front-Runner to Lead India in Tests?

With Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket, India faces a pivotal moment in leadership. Among the emerging candidates, Shubman Gill has risen as a frontrunner for the captaincy ahead of the five Test series against England.

At just 25, Gill's blend of experience, maturity, and leadership acumen positions him as a long-term prospect.

Under Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar's guidance, the selection panel is reportedly looking for a long-term captaincy option, and Gill fits the bill perfectly.

Already Rohit's deputy in white-ball formats, Gill has led India to a 4-1 series win in Zimbabwe and captained Gujarat Titans in the IPL with composure. A versatile opener with over 1,800 runs in 32 Tests, including five centuries, Gill has demonstrated consistency and flair.

His leadership journey began with India's U19 World Cup win in 2018, and he has steadily built his credentials in domestic and franchise cricket. With a calm, tactical approach and solid form, Shubman Gill is poised to lead India into the future, aligning with Agarkar's vision for a new era.

Will Fitness Concerns Sideline Bumrah's Test Captaincy Bid?

Jasprit Bumrah's leadership credentials in Test cricket are well established, having captained India in the 2022 rescheduled fifth Test against England and in key matches against Australia.

His calm demeanour and tactical acumen have earned him praise from teammates and experts alike.

However, with India looking to transition into a new leadership phase, Bumrah, despite his experience, is unlikely to be considered for the Test captaincy for the series against England. Reports suggest that selectors and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir are focused on grooming a younger leader with long-term potential.

Bumrah's recurring back injuries and workload concerns make it challenging for him to take on the captaincy in a format that demands sustained physical output.

While Bumrah remains an integral part of India's pace attack and a natural leader, the selectors seem inclined to find a captain who can lead for an extended period without frequent interruptions.

Bumrah's experience and leadership under pressure position him as a senior figure who could guide a younger captain, but his future as the permanent leader will depend on both his fitness and the team's strategic direction.

Is Rishabh Pant the Right Man to Lead India in Tests?

Since his debut in 2017, Rishabh Pant has become one of India's most impactful players, known for his match-winning instincts, particularly in Test cricket.

With eight years in the national setup, Pant's leadership experience stands out having captained India in five T20Is in 2022 and led Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in 54 IPL matches.

Pant's Test record is impressive, including important roles in India's historic series wins in Australia and strong performances in England. His bold, intuitive leadership mirrors his aggressive batting style, energizing the team in tough situations.

While other contenders like Bumrah and K L Rahul are in the mix, Pant's combination of youth, experience, and fearlessness makes him a top candidate.

K L Rahul: A Strong Contender?

K L Rahul has steadily built his case as a strong contender for Test captain. With experience leading in both Test and limited-overs formats, Rahul's leadership and cricketing intelligence make him a strong contender for the series against England.

Rahul's stellar form in IPL 2025 with Delhi Capitals further boosts his candidacy, reminding selectors of his ability to perform under pressure. Also, Rahul's familiarity with English conditions and IPL leadership gives him an edge.

However, fitness remains a key concern for the selectors, as captaining on a long tour is physically demanding. If Rahul maintains his strong form and proves his leadership skills, he could very well be appointed as Test captain.

