'India, South Africa In Champions Trophy Final'

Catch the 5th episode of Sports and Pastime, a new podcast featuring Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff, two of the most interesting voices on cricket and sport.
Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff discuss how team dynamics and selection choices will play a crucial role in the Champions Trophy.
How will India's balanced squad, Pakistan's pace-heavy strategy, Australia's injury concerns, and England's focus play out during the event?
- 4th Episode: 'India Remains The Team To Beat'
- 3rd Episode: Jasprit Bumrah: The Greatest Of All Time
- 2nd Episode: 'Love The Way Surya Leads The Team'
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com