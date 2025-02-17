'India, South Africa In Champions Trophy Final'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
By PREM PANICKER, FAISAL SHARIFF
Last updated on: February 17, 2025

Catch the 5th episode of Sports and Pastime, a new podcast featuring Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff, two of the most interesting voices on cricket and sport.

IMAGE: Fans cheer India during the third ODI against England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, February 12, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff discuss how team dynamics and selection choices will play a crucial role in the Champions Trophy.

How will India's balanced squad, Pakistan's pace-heavy strategy, Australia's injury concerns, and England's focus play out during the event?

 

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

PREM PANICKER, FAISAL SHARIFF
