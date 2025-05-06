HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
King Kohli And Prince Suryavanshi

King Kohli And Prince Suryavanshi

By PREM PANICKER, FAISAL SHARIFF
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: May 06, 2025 12:20 IST

Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff discuss RCB's dream run this IPL season and discuss Vaibhav Suryavanshi's future on the latest episode of the Sports And Pastime podcast.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a shot during a game in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

 

 

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest to hit a century in T20 cricket. Photographs: BCCI

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

PREM PANICKER, FAISAL SHARIFF
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

