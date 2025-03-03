Can India Win The Champions Trophy?

Will it be an India-South Africa final? Or will it be an Australia-New Zealand final in the 2025 Champions Trophy?
Catch the 7th episode of Sports and Pastime, a podcast featuring Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff, two of the most interesting voices on cricket and sport.
- 6th Episode: The Unstoppables Vs The Unpredictables
- 5th Episode: 'India, South Africa In Champions Trophy Final'
- 4th Episode: 'India Remains The Team To Beat'
- 3rd Episode: Jasprit Bumrah: The Greatest Of All Time
- 2nd Episode: 'Love The Way Surya Leads The Team'