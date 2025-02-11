'India Remains The Team To Beat'

Catch the 4th episode of Sports and Pastime, a new podcast, featuring Prem Panicker and Faisal Shariff with Ramiz Raja as a special guest.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates with Hardik Pandya after taking a catch to dismiss England's Jos Buttler off his bowling in the second ODI against England at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack, February 9, 2025. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Faisal and Prem discuss India's ODI form, selection dilemmas, K L Rahul and Virat Kohli's position in the squad and the future bowling attack.

IMAGE: Ramiz Raja. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The discussion then shifts to Pakistan cricket with Ramiz Raja.

Ramiz talks about the Champions Trophy returning to Pakistan, the team's readiness, and issues in Test cricket, particularly Pakistan's shift away from its traditional fast-bowling strength.

Ramiz highlights Pakistan's talent but stresses the need for a strong overall effort, noting India's tactical brilliance makes them the team to beat.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com