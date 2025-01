'He never lets his own form affect his leadership.'

IMAGE: Captain Suryakumar Yadav hugs Axar Patel for taking Jos Buttler's wicket in the second T20I against England at the M A Chidambaram stadium, January 25, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Introducing Sports and Pastime, a new podcast, featuring Faisal Shariff and Prem Panicker, two of the most interesting voices on cricket and sport.

In this second episode of Sports and Pastime, Faisal and Prem discuss the first two T20s against England, last week's Ranji Trophy games, Rohit Sharma's failure, and, of course, next month's Champions Trophy.