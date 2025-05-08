Why Did Rohit Sharma Abruptly End Test Career?

Was it a lack of confidence about whether he would perform in England that influenced his decision? asks veteran cricket correspondent K R Nayar.

IMAGE: A veteran of 67 Tests, Rohit Sharma announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket on May 7, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Did Rohit Sharma have more to offer as a Test player?

Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Wednesday, finishing with an average of 40.57 from 67 Tests.

It is likely many fans would have wanted him to play the coming England series before considering retirement.

As an opener, he averages 44.54 in Tests in England and 44.66 overall in the country.

An assessment of Sharma as a Test player reveals that although he began his Test career with back to back centuries on debut in 2013 as a middle order batter, he wasn't consistent.

His poor form outside Asia was a talking point. Things began to change only from 2019 when he was promoted to the role of an opener in the series against South Africa.

Here again he was consistent in home conditions and not abroad.

Still he won hearts with his technique and timing, which undoubtedly was among the best in the world.

The manner in which he took up the challenge of handling the new ball and the confidence with which he played the pacers cemented his place at the top.

His low average abroad was often overlooked. To add to that, his Test career was hit by repeated injuries and fitness issues.

He was also criticised for not converting good starts to big knocks especially in challenging conditions.

Despite these drawbacks, he always exhibited a psychological upper hand over bowlers through his ability to counterattack and put bowlers under pressure.

Did he lose that skill to put bowlers under pressure now?

Was it a lack of confidence about whether he would perform in England that influenced his decision?

Or did he feel it would be inappropriate to continue playing Test cricket at 38?

One also wonders whether the talk of him potentially not being appointed captain for the England series had reached him.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma scored just 31 runs in five innings across the three Tests he played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. Photograph: BCCI

I was present in Barbados last year when he announced his retirement from T20 Internationals. He did so with a smile and pride, having just lifted the T20 World Cup.

Did he make his Test retirement announcement in the same spirit?

India's five Test series in England is scheduled to begin on June 20. It's unclear whether Rohit's decision was a result of last year's poor home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, or the disappointing series against Australia.

Regardless of statistics -- good or bad -- it is always up to the batter to turn things around. No one knows if Rohit still had the hunger to take on the challenge.

Legendary batters understand well that a string of failures at 38 can be humiliating. Very few would want to be dropped from the team.

Despite his runs in Test cricket, Rohit has always been seen as a white-ball cricketer.

He made a sensational debut in the first Test of the West Indies tour of India in 2013 at the Eden Gardens, scoring 177 and earning the Player of the Match award.

In the next match, at his home ground, the Wankhede, he scored an unbeaten 111.

Many observed that his Test innings resembled ODI batting, with runs flowing freely.

He is the ninth batter globally with the most Test sixes (88); the only Indian above him is Virender Sehwag with 91.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma-led India picked up a 4-1 series win over England. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit has achieved nearly everything a Test player aspires to.

He has scored centuries in both innings of a match -- 176 and 127 against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in October 2019 -- and even notched a double century (212) against South Africa in Ranchi the same year.

His last Test century was against England, 103 at Dharamsala in 2024.

He retires with 12 Test centuries and 18 half-centuries, but he will always be remembered as one of the finest limited overs cricketers.

His record in ODIs -- 32 centuries, 58 fifties, and a highest score of 264 -- stands out more than his Test achievements.

Whether age will impact his ODI career too remains to be seen.

I witnessed his last ODI knock -- an impressive 76 against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai international stadium.

At that time there was so much talk going around his retirement that he had to remark that he was not going to retire from the ODI format.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century against England in the fifth Test at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala, March 8, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

As long as runs continue to flow from his bat, let's enjoy this genius who could send the ball to any corner of the field with ease.

He has gifted nine out of his 12 Test centuries in the role of opener averaging 42.81.

The 'Hit-man' of Indian cricket and his strokes will remain etched in our memory for years to come. Hopefully, a few more centuries are left in him through ODI cricket.

