HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Irresistible Force Versus Immovable Object...

Irresistible Force Versus Immovable Object...

By PREM PANICKER, FAISAL SHARIFF
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2025 05:13 IST

x

India versus New Zealand is a meeting of two well balanced, mentally strong sides. The pitch and toss could be X factors in a game India is favoured to win.

India New Zealand

IMAGE: India will take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy Final in Dubai, March 9, 2025. Photograph: ICC/X

Faisal Sharif and Prem Panicker review the semis and preview the Champions Trophy final.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
PREM PANICKER, FAISAL SHARIFF
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India know the surface, but we're ready for scrap'
'India know the surface, but we're ready for scrap'
Axar Patel: India's Mr. Reliable in white-ball cricket
Axar Patel: India's Mr. Reliable in white-ball cricket
India Needs To Watch Out For Rachin
India Needs To Watch Out For Rachin
'Jay Shah Said Keep Clapping Till India Wins'
'Jay Shah Said Keep Clapping Till India Wins'
'You've Been Best Team Without A Doubt'
'You've Been Best Team Without A Doubt'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

webstory image 2

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

webstory image 3

Easy, Peas-y: 17 Lovely Recipes With Peas

VIDEOS

Yami Gautam spotted outside a salon in Bandra0:49

Yami Gautam spotted outside a salon in Bandra

Nora blooms better than any garden in a gorgeous floral dress1:06

Nora blooms better than any garden in a gorgeous floral...

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa, Uttarakhand1:16

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa,...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD