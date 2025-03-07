Irresistible Force Versus Immovable Object...

India versus New Zealand is a meeting of two well balanced, mentally strong sides. The pitch and toss could be X factors in a game India is favoured to win.
Faisal Sharif and Prem Panicker review the semis and preview the Champions Trophy final.
