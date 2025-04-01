HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Is CSK Reduced To A Dhoni Fan Club?

By PREM PANICKER, FAISAL SHARIFF
April 01, 2025

Faisal Shariff and Prem Panicker look at the Dhoni phenomenon, highlight emerging talents and have an extended cricket conversation with former Kiwi speedster and star commentator Danny Morrison.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni during CSK's game against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, March 30, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

 

 

Earlier Episodes on the Sports And Pastime podcast

PREM PANICKER, FAISAL SHARIFF
