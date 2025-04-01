Is CSK Reduced To A Dhoni Fan Club?

Faisal Shariff and Prem Panicker look at the Dhoni phenomenon, highlight emerging talents and have an extended cricket conversation with former Kiwi speedster and star commentator Danny Morrison.
Earlier Episodes on the Sports And Pastime podcast
- Drool... Drool... What To Expect From IPL 2025
- Irresistible Force Versus Immovable Object...
- Can India Win The Champions Trophy?
- The Unstoppables Vs The Unpredictables
- 'India, South Africa In Champions Trophy Final'
- 'India Remains The Team To Beat'
- Jasprit Bumrah: The Greatest Of All Time
- 'Love The Way Surya Leads The Team'