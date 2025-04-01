Is CSK Reduced To A Dhoni Fan Club?

Faisal Shariff and Prem Panicker look at the Dhoni phenomenon, highlight emerging talents and have an extended cricket conversation with former Kiwi speedster and star commentator Danny Morrison.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni during CSK's game against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, March 30, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

