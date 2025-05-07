'Thank You, Hitman': Legend Walks Away from Test Cricket

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma made the announcement via an Instagram story. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday marked the end of a significant chapter in Indian cricket history.

Within minutes of his announcement on Instagram, an outpouring of emotion swept through social media, with fans and former players alike paying tribute to one of the most stylish and impactful batters of the modern era.

The 38-year-old stalwart made the announcement via an Instagram story, writing: “Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

Fans quickly took to platforms like X to share their admiration for one of India’s most elegant stroke-makers in the longest format.

“For me, Test cricket died today. Rohit Sharma, the greatest Test cricketer ever…!!” wrote one emotional user.

As tributes poured in, the consensus was clear—Indian cricket is bidding farewell to a true great in whites.