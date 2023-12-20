News
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Kiss You Loved To Read About

The Kiss You Loved To Read About

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 20, 2023 10:44 IST
The year saw its share of news and views.

But there were some that really stood out for our readers.

We take a look at the Rediff stories YOU loved to read in 2023.

 

India mourned Junior Mehmood's passing, and glimpses from his funeral were quite touching.

The former child star saw his fair share of struggles at the beginning of his career and at the end of his life.

Here, we see Johnny Lever comforting the late actor's sons at the funeral.

 

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee had everyone's attention when he spoke about his divorce and how he coped with it.

Fresh from the success of the Web series Jubilee, the actor also shares how he's like Hitler when it comes to his craft. 

 

The kiss that went viral.

When Akanksha Puri kissed Jad Hadid on Bigg Boss OTT 2, she probably didn't realise it would become a major highlight of the season.

It made Salman Khan furious, but Akanksha Puri has no regrets

 

Sherlyn Chopra found ways to return to the limelight this year, claiming that 'court cases and controversies' had kept her away thus far.

She also had to deal with a health issue, when doctors predicted she only had three months to live.

Thankfully, all that is behind her now.

 

Dev Anand and Sadhana's evergreen song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin from the 1961 film Hum Dono got a new lease of life when Karan Johar used it in his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to highlight Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's love story.

Click here to read more about the classic song.

 

Satish Kaushik's sudden death in March shocked his family, friends and fans .

It made one look back at the memorable chapters of his life and discover a Satish Kaushik we never knew.

His closest friends from the industry Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor organised a musical night in remembrance of him, where they spoke fondly of him. But the one who made everyone cry was Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika, when she read out a letter to Dad.

 

What happens when two ex-es go to the same party? They make news!

So when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan separately attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's engagement, everyone wanted to know whether they bumped into each other.

 

When Lust Stories 2 released, it made us revisit Bollywood's lust stories of the past.

 

Who says star kids have it easy?

Paresh Rawal's son Aditya says he didn't get work despite his famous parents (his mum is the gorgeous Swaroop Sampat).

In the end, he made sure his work did all the talking.

 

Why did Priyanka Chopra leave Bollywood?

Did someone force her out?

Was it Karan Johar?

While promoting her show Citadel, the actor got candid about several elements from her film career like how she was bullied by Bollywood heavyweights and that she 'had beef' with some people

REDIFF MOVIES
