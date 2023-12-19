Bollywood's Best Candid Moments of 2023

Movie stars make the best candid pictures.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures some beautiful moments from the many events of 2023, when the stars weren't looking.

Shah Rukh Khan acknowledges the media and his fans after his film Jawan makes waves across the country, and around the world.

A post-release success interaction was arranged in Mumbai in September, and Khan said in his usual lovable style: 'I just want to make people happy.'

Trust Ranveer Singh to break into a dance during a press conference of his film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani in August. Even Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt can't take their eyes off.

Salman Khan is all laughs as he steps out to promote niece Alizeh Agnihotri, making her movie debut with Farrey in November. But it is Prasanna Bisht, who's got Bhai's attention.

When the Dream Girl looks like that on her 75th birthday in October, she deserves a picture.

Yes, Kriti Sanon does eat. And while she's at it, she takes us through her menu of likes and dislikes at a promotional event in February.

The best lovers on screen and the best friends off it. That's Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for you, as they talk love in September.

Saiyami Kher, playing a handicapped cricketer in Ghoomer, shows us just how good she is at the game at the film's trailer launch in August.

Tamannaah Bhatia flashes a smile at the song launch of Kaavaalaa in July, and then even shakes her hip to the tune.

Even actors are fans.

Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi sit enthralled as their Khufiya Director Vishal Bharadwaj performs at the film's music launch in September.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas take a moment to silently communicate even as the cameras keep flashing at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening in April.

A picture of happiness and celebration as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel score a blockbuster after decades with Gadar 2.

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor ride into the new year in January on an ATV in Alibag to promote their Web series, The Night Manager.

Ajay Devgn leans in to listen attentively as his BFF and co-star of nine movies Tabu whispers something during the trailer launch of their film, Bholaa.

Anupriya Goenka flaunts her sexy back at the premiere of Mamma Miain November.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make friends with the media, as they walk through pictures and memories at the Mumbai Press Club in January.

Sherlyn Chopra shows us the best way to enjoy the Mumbai rains in July.

When Ananya Panday is not playing Agony Aunt, she makes puppy faces to get the attention of her Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in December.

Eksha Kerung, Ananya Birla, Suhana Khan turn Gossip Girls at a promotional event in April.

Urmila Matondkar makes sure to get her signed copy of Javed Akhtar's Jadunama, his coffee table book that he released on son Farhan Akhtar's birthday on January 9.