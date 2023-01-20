News
Aishwarya-Salman Attend Radhika-Anant Ambani's Engagement

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 20, 2023 15:39 IST
Nita and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant got engaged to Radhika Merchant, Shaila Merchant and Viren Merchant's younger daughter, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and the occasion called for a celebration on a grand scale.

Bollywood's top stars made their way to the Ambani residence, Antilla, to wish Radhika and Anant.

 

Say hello to the hosts: Nita and Mukesh Ambani, with their son-in-law Anand Piramal, daughter Isha, son Akash and his wife Shloka.

Anant and Radhika take centrestage.

The family put up a performance, where they danced to Wah Wah Ramji from Hum... Aapke Hai Koun!, with personalised lyrics.

Nita and Mukesh, who turns 66 on April 19, also performed to Deva Deva Namah from Brahmastra.

 

Ranveer Singh escorts Deepika Padukone.

 

Katrina Kaif arrives sans Vicky Kaushal.

 

Dr Anjali Tendulkar and her husband, the only Bharat Ratna in attendance.

 

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, above, designed Radhika's gold silk tissue ghagra, hand-embroidered in zardozi work using gold zari, crystals and silk.
A handmade naqshi border added to its beauty. The outfit included an embroidered nude silk tulle blouse and dupatta.

 

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani, Mukesh's younger brother.

 

Aishwarya Rai with her pretty daughter Aaradhya.

Ash's pa-in-law Amitabh Bachchan could not attend, as he was in Saudi Arabia with Messi and Ronaldo.

 

Karan Johar.

 

Akshay Kumar

 

Aditya Thackeray.

 

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan.

 

Manish Malhotra with Sara Ali Khan.

 

Kiran Rao.

 

John Abraham, who will be seen in Pathaan, is probably the only guest who arrived dressed informally.

 

Neetu Kapoor with nephew Armaan Jain and niece-in-law Anissa Malhotra.

 

Aryan Khan accompanies mum Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan attended too, but he didn't wait to be clicked.

 

Father and son, Boney and Arjun Kapoor.

 

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

 

Salman Khan brings his niece Alizeh Agnihotri along.

 

Ananya Panday.

 

Tanisha Santoshi.

 

Rajkumar Hirani with Anupama Chopra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
