People found their voice after passage of Art 370 resolution: Omar

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have found their voice after the passage of the resolution on the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state as the "burden is off their shoulders".

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the last day of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative assembly session, in Srinagar, November 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Notwithstanding protests by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, he said the first session of the newly elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is "short in duration but historic in terms of agenda".

The chief minister was speaking on the vote of thanks for the Lieutenant Governor's address in the House on the last day of the five-day session.

The assembly met on Monday for its first session post-abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories by the BJP-led Central government on August 5, 2019.

It passed a resolution moved by the ruling National Conference, seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives from the region for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status.

The passage of the resolution irked BJP members who staged protests since Wednesday and disrupted the functioning of the House.

"After the passage of this resolution, I am happy that people have found their voice and they are able to talk. We were feeling suffocated... It seems that the burden is off the shoulders of the people.

"I have seen people who had forgotten their pens and keyboards find their footing again. They are feeling free enough to express themselves," Abdullah said in the House after all 28 protesting MLAs of the BJP were either marshalled or walked out earlier in the day.

The chief minister said that he got an opportunity to talk like this in the House after a long time.

"In March 2014, I spoke on the governor's address as chief minister and in 2018 as the opposition. So much has changed since then and we have lost a lot. When I think about it, I cannot believe it," he said referring to the August 5, 2019, development.

"When I stood here last time, we were a state and we had a special place and status in the country. It has all been snatched. While I will regret what we lost, I am happy that I have the enthusiasm. Whatever time has been fixed for me by Allah, I will not waste a day. I will serve the people," Abdullah said.

He said his government wanted a detailed discussion on the Lt Governor's address regarding next year's agenda and the National Conference manifesto with regard to Constitutional safeguards and restoration of statehood.

"It's fine they (BJP) don't need the safeguards. But we wanted to hear their take on statehood. They jumped on their chairs without any discussion. The voters do not like this. The easiest time for a government is when there is noise in the House because there is nothing to answer," Abdullah said.

He said those who left the House after raising a hue and cry have failed in their job.

"Their job was to make us accountable and get assurances from us. The last time we met, the resolution (on GST) was passed in this House... GST was imposed on us. We made noises in the hope that it would not get imposed because we knew the consequences.

"Those came to the fore on August 5, 2019, when the remaining things were also snatched. Those talking about resolution today should introspect," he said, pointing to the PDP which has raised objections over the phrasing of the resolution.

Slamming the PDP, Abdullah said this party is the one that made compromises all the way and allowed the BJP into Jammu and Kashmir.

"Let us believe that when they won in 2015, they had no option but to tie up with the BJP. But what happened in the second phase after the death of then Chief Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed?

"The PDP leaders made people wait for three months demanding additional confidence-building measures from the Centre but at the end 'unhone usi tankha pe kaam kiya' (PDP leaders worked on the same conditions as were set in 2015)," Abdullah said.

Thanking the people for voting with the hope that their issues and problems will be addressed, Abdullah said, "I have said from the outset that this assembly is the people's assembly and the government is of the people."

"Without doubt, we have the support of the Congress and Independents but this government is also of those who did not vote. We have to represent everyone. We are the servants and they are the lords. They have given their decision and we accept it," he said.

Abdullah said some people thought assembly elections would not be held. "A few days before the elections, people told me that the polls would be deferred by some excuse. There were some people who did not want to see elections (being held) here."