News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'On the way, he suffered a heart attack'

'On the way, he suffered a heart attack'

Source: PTI
March 09, 2023 09:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Satish Kaushik/Instagram

Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack early on Thursday morning, said his close friend and industry colleague Anupam Kher. He was 66.

According to Kher, Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness.

"He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital. On the way, he suffered a heart attack, at around 1 am," Kher told PTI.

In a tweet earlier, Kher said he was shocked to hear about Kaushik's sudden death.

'I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti,' Kher tweeted.

 

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India, Deewana Mastana and Udta Punjab.

Known for his comic timing, Kaushik was also a director.

His most popular films as a film-maker are Salman Khan-starrer Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

Kangana Ranaut, who worked with Kaushik in her upcoming film Emergency, remembered the actor as a 'kind and genuine man'.

'Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti,' she tweeted.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Magic Of Cinema Is Still There, But...'
'Magic Of Cinema Is Still There, But...'
Here's where you've seen these Satish Kaushik movies before
Here's where you've seen these Satish Kaushik movies before
What Satish Kaushik has in common with Aamir Khan
What Satish Kaushik has in common with Aamir Khan
Last Pictures Of Satish Kaushik's Life
Last Pictures Of Satish Kaushik's Life
PIX: Festive Affair At Modi Stadium
PIX: Festive Affair At Modi Stadium
Ukrainians, Russians Battle For Bakhmut
Ukrainians, Russians Battle For Bakhmut
Meet Captain Shiva At The Siachen Glacier
Meet Captain Shiva At The Siachen Glacier

More like this

Making a 'mad comedy' called Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Making a 'mad comedy' called Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

'Boney just couldn't stop crying'

'Boney just couldn't stop crying'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances