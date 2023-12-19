2023 Movies You Wanted To Read About!

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal might have become a huge blockbuster, with people loving and hating it in equal measure, but that wasn't the review you were most keen about.

It only makes third place among our Most Read Reviews of 2023.

You'll be surprised that the one that made top spot.

1. Adipurush

Yes, the top spot goes to Adipurush.

*Everyone* was wondering how the movie -- based on the Ramayana -- would turn out, especially since it had India's Baahubali Prabhas playing Ram.

As it turns out, no one was impressed with Om Raut's version of the epic.

2. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Tiger 3 is Salman Khan's biggest hit of the year, but it doesn't feature among the top 10 reviews.

Readers seemed more keen to read about how his romance with Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan played out.

3. Animal

Sandeep Vanga Reddy's movies have always encouraged debate, thanks to the way he portrays his leading men.

His latest film Animal invited a lot of curiosity, and it's probably why the film is minting money at the box office.

4. Gadar 2

Sunny Deol scored a hit after 22 years, and everyone wanted to know more about his patriotic actioner, Gadar 2.

Fans of the original 2001 hit also logged in to know what the sequel would be about.

5. Jawan

After Pathaan's blockbuster run at the box office, readers wanted to know more about his follow-up, Jawan.

Besides, this one also saw him romance two gorgeous women, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, in true Atlee style.

6. Pathaan

But it was Pathaan that made SRK fans seek out the actor online, who was returning with a full-fledged leading role after 2018.

7. Lust Stories 2

Those who liked the first anthology returned to know more about its sequel, especially since it starred interesting actors Kajol, Amruta Subhash, Tillotama Shome, Tamaanaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi.

8. Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra's love story may not have created a lasting impact, but surprisingly, readers were curious about it when it released.

9. Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan may be the Shehzada of Bollywood, but his film, co-starring Kriti Sanon, didn't find takers in theatres.

It did, however, find takers on our pages.

10. Barbie

Hollywood's Barbie had everyone discussing it when it released, and if this list is any indication, that conversation hasn't ended yet.

10. Jailer

Can any list end without mention of the incomparable Thalaiva?