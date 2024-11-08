Historic Double! Sanju Samson first Indian to hit back to back tons!

Images from the first T20 International between India and South Africa in Durban on Friday.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hits a boundary. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Sanju Samson blasted a 47-ball century in the first T20 International against South Africa in Durban on Friday to become the first Indian to hit two consecutive hundreds in T20 Internationals.

Overall, he is fourth batter to hit back to back centuries in T20Is after England's Phil Salt, South African Rilee Rossouw and France's Gustav McKeon.

This is the fastest century by an Indian against South Africa in T20 Internationals.

It rained sixes at the Kingsmead stadium as Samson put on a stunning exhibition. He hit leg-spinner Nqabayomzi Peter for back to back sixes in the eighth over to race to his fifty from just 27 balls.

He continued his assault as he hit the South African to all parts of the ground. Samson took a single off Keshav Maharaj to complete his century from 47 balls, racing from 50 to 100 from just 20 balls.

Samson was dismissed by leggie Peter, caught at deep midwicket after a magnificent 107 from 50 balls, with 10 sixes and seven fours, in the 16th over.

The Kerala batter had slammed a 40-ball century in his previous game, against Bangladesh in Hyderabad last month.