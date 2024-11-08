News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Historic Double! Sanju Samson first Indian to hit back to back tons!

Historic Double! Sanju Samson first Indian to hit back to back tons!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: November 08, 2024 21:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the first T20 International between India and South Africa in Durban on Friday.

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hits a boundary. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Sanju Samson blasted a 47-ball century in the first T20 International against South Africa in Durban on Friday to become the first Indian to hit two consecutive hundreds in T20 Internationals.

Overall, he is fourth batter to hit back to back centuries in T20Is after England's Phil Salt, South African Rilee Rossouw and France's Gustav McKeon.

This is the fastest century by an Indian against South Africa in T20 Internationals.

It rained sixes at the Kingsmead stadium as Samson put on a stunning exhibition. He hit leg-spinner Nqabayomzi Peter for back to back sixes in the eighth over to race to his fifty from just 27 balls.

He continued his assault as he hit the South African to all parts of the ground. Samson took a single off Keshav Maharaj to complete his century from 47 balls, racing from 50 to 100 from just 20 balls.

Samson was dismissed by leggie Peter, caught at deep midwicket after a magnificent 107 from 50 balls, with 10 sixes and seven fours, in the 16th over.

 

The Kerala batter had slammed a 40-ball century in his previous game, against Bangladesh in Hyderabad last month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Champions Trophy: 'India not travelling to Pakistan'
Champions Trophy: 'India not travelling to Pakistan'
Greg Chappell's advice for Rohit, Kohli
Greg Chappell's advice for Rohit, Kohli
Should Pujara get Test recall? Yes, says Uthappa
Should Pujara get Test recall? Yes, says Uthappa
HC permits statutory activities during poll code
HC permits statutory activities during poll code
Ek hai, toh safe hai: Modi calls for SC, ST, OBC unity
Ek hai, toh safe hai: Modi calls for SC, ST, OBC unity
Champions Trophy: 'India not travelling to Pakistan'
Champions Trophy: 'India not travelling to Pakistan'
No greater feeling than serving those in need: CJI
No greater feeling than serving those in need: CJI

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
'Kohli Will Turn Things Around'
'Kohli Will Turn Things Around'
'India Will Bounce Back'
'India Will Bounce Back'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances