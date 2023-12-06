News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Jeetendra Visits Ailing Junior Mehmood

Jeetendra Visits Ailing Junior Mehmood

By SUBHASH K JHA
December 06, 2023 10:50 IST
IMAGE: Jeetendra and Johnny Lever with Junior Mehmood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeetendra

Yesteryear actor Junior Mehmood, whose real name is Naeem Sayyed, is struggling with cancer, and expressed a wish to meet Jeetendra with whom he had worked extensively in the 1960s.

As a child actor, Junior Mehmood featured in several Jeetendra starrers like Suhaag Raat, Parivar, Vishwas, Caravan, Apna Bana Lo and Jeene Ki Raah.

During the shooting of these films, the duo got quite close.

Jeetendra, along with Johnny Lever, met Junior Mehmood at the latter's home on Monday evening, and spent an hour with the ailing actor and his family. It was an emotional reunion, which left the veteran teary-eyed.

 

IMAGE: Jeetendra and Johnny Lever with Junior Mehmood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeetendra

Sachin Pilgaonkar urged fans to pray for Junior Mehmood's health.

He shared a post on Instagram, which reads, 'I request you all to pray for my childhood friend Jr Mehmood who's suffering with a fatal illness. I had a video conversation with him a couple of days ago and went to see him today but he was sleeping as he was under medication. I am in touch with his son and Johnny Lever regarding his health. May god bless him.'

IMAGE: Jeetendra and Johnny Lever with Junior Mehmood's family. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeetendra

Junior Mehmood, 67, is currently battling with stage four cancer.

"He was ill for two months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem, but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing," his close friend Salam Kazi earlier told ANI.

"When the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he has also developed jaundice. So the treatment going on, but the doctors said it's stage four cancer."

IMAGE: Junior Mehmood as a child artist, left, and in a photograph taken in 2012. Photograph, right: Rediff Archives

Junior Mehmood featured in over 200 films in different languages. He is best known for movies like Brahmachari (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Aan Milo Sajna (1970), Kati Patang (1971), Parvarish (1977) and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980).

With inputs from ANI

SUBHASH K JHA
