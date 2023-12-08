'Jr Mehmood was a superstar'

'In 110 years of Indian films' history, there is no superstar child artist like him till date.'

Junior Mehmood passed away into the ages in the early hours of December 8, and film folk visited his home to say their last goodbyes.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures some touching scenes.

Aditya Pancholi said it was 'very sad', and added, "He was a very kind person and helped many people. I will remember him and pray to God that his soul rests in peace and his family gets strength. He was like my brother. When we did not have a car, he used to take us around during the struggling days."

"In 110 years of Indian films' history, there is no superstar child artist like him till date," says Raza Murad.

"Whether it was Rajesh Khanna's Haathi Mere Saathi or Aan Milo Sajna, superstars needed Junior Mehmood. He is the only child artist in history who had his own audience, who was a superstar on his own. His name used to create a rhythm in the film. Distributors also wanted him. He was paired with Sheikh Mukhtarsaab. They were like master and apprentice.

"It was Junior Mehmood, who took me out of India. He took me to Dubai, then to Bangkok. He was a very humble person, firm and true to his commitment. Such child artists have neither come nor will come in the future."

"A few days ago, Johnny Lever told me about his health condition," Avtar Gill shares.

"You will be surprised to know that he was senior to me in the film industry. When he used to work in films, I was in school. In college, I used to watch his movies. After that, we kept meeting and many times talked about working in the films. He was a loving person and greeted me well. The whole world knew Junior Mehmood as an actor but not as a person.

"Three-four days ago, I did a video call with him. He was able to recognise me but could not talk. I told him that I will come to meet you in a day or two. Then suddenly, I got the news that he is no more. I didn't know he would leave us so soon.

"He was a good man. The whole world knows the work he has done.

"We have seen him working with superstars like Shammi Kapoor and Jeetendra. There was no star with whom he didn't worked. He was a born actor. Be it in a song, dance or scene, he always did a tremendous job."

Sudesh Bhosale says, "We grew up with his films. There is no superstar with whom he has not worked.

"A good person, a great artist, a brother, and a friend has left us all today. May God grant him heaven.

"He used to inspire us."

Johnny Lever consoles Junior Mehmood's sons and says emotionally, "Our relationship was one that I will never forget until I die. Seeing his performance, I used to wonder whether I too could perform like this. He was my inspiration.

"We have seen him as a big star. He was a star from the time he was young and people used to go to the movies just to see him."

Yashpal Sharma.

Raju Shreshtha.

Sunil Pal.

Jaya Bhattacharya.

Child actor Master Javed aka Javed Hyder and Ram Sethi, who played comic foil to Amitabh Bachchan in several films along with actress-singer Tinaa Ghaai.