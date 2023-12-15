Top 25 Bollywood Instagram Posts In 2023

Most people love attention, but celebrities live for it.

With social media becoming a powerful tool to engage and increase one's fan following, movie stars are happy to share precious moments of their lives captured on camera.

Weddings, holidays, award functions, throwbacks, festivals, family time or fooling around, 2023 saw a variety of posts beaming in joy.

Of which these 25 Instagram moments of Bollywood stars are Sukanya Verma's favourites.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Lines between reel and real life blurred as Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their romance official in a fairy tale wedding against Jaisalmer's majestic Suryagarh palace.

The pretty couple's folded hands pose gave us a major Raj and Simran déjà vu.Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, indeed.

Belle of the ball

Gucci endorsement, Hollywood gig, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani star spread her wings on an international scale this year.

Alia Bhatt's big debut at the Met Gala -- the annual New York City fundraiser known to bring out the wildest style impulses of fashionistas all over -- was a classy affair where she grabbed eyeballs dressed in a pearl embellished princess gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

*Click*

Saif's sons in all sizes

How adorable is this picture of Saif Ali Khan's boys -- Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh -- twinning in black and white kurta pyjamas at their dad's home on Rakhi day?

Celebration with Bebo's boys

Be it her work, work out, raising her kids, celebrations with family, hanging out with her girl gang, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram is full of candid glimpses into her life.

But it's the relatable chaos and beautiful mess where her boys turn Diwali into Holi that we love the most.

A to Zee of nostalgia

Hands down, the best thing to happen to Instagram this year.

Whether she's fondly remembering a co-star, sharing an anecdote of the crazy old days as Bollywood's hottest leading lady or reminiscing about people and memories outside the spotlight, Zeenat Aman's eloquence, wit and wisdom has garnered its separate fan-following.

A 1977 throwback from Zurich while filming Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka: The original cool girl.

And the Oscar goes to...

Watching a beaming, breathtaking Deepika Padukone introduce the Original Song nomination for Naatu Naatu from RRR was a proud moment for India.

Deepika's behind-the-scenes summary, seconds before she goes LIVE, is an emotion we remember all too well.

And it was all yellow...

Parineeti Chopra's destination wedding to Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in Udaipur is all things sparkly and smiles. Over the course of its many, many ceremonies from sangeet to chooda, Pari is pure joy to behold.

Here's to the happy bride.

Match made in heaven

Everybody loves a wedding. Athiya Shetty's to cricketer K L Rahul was nothing short of a dream.

Sunny days are here again

Scoring a super duper hit after 22 years left Sunny Deol emotional and jubilant wanting to savour every bit of the love coming his way.

The Gadar 2 star's happiness knows no bounds as he clicks a selfie with a large crowd of fans gathered to catch their hero in action.

Guddi through the looking glass

Jaya Bachchan's pet peeve against paparazzi doesn't come in the way of granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda cherishing her Naani's fiery individuality and 'powerhouse' ways right since her heydays.

Because she Can Can Cannes

When not cheering for husband Virat Kohli from VIP cricket stands, Anushka Sharma effortlessly dazzled on the Cannes red carpet in her super slick avatar.

Can you tell it's her first time?

Chhota Don

Whatever one's feelings may be about yet another Don reboot as Ranveer Singh takes over from Shah Rukh Khan in the Farhan Akhtar franchise, the actor's earnest desire to play the; mushkil hi nahi namumkin' to nab iconic character comes through in this adorable picture from his childhood.

Dancing Queens Reunite

Dil To Pagal Hai ladies Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor shaking a leg on Dance of Envy, correction, friendship is just the kind of sisterhood we love to see on screen and off it.

How about a reunion in films too?

Tabu's little pet

In an atmosphere strained by hate and trolling, Tabu tightly hugging her little pooch Chinnu is one of the purest sights we saw all year.

Shall we dance?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's waltz to remember.

Aww.

Hitchhiking with Big B

All work and no play makes Amitabh Bachchan a dull boy. But his little 'fooling around' episode on sets got social media all worked up as they reprimanded him for zooming around sans helmet.

Birthday beauty

Malaika Arora doesn't age, but she does celebrate her birthdays in the most intimate ways against the most serene backdrops.

Once upon a time in Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan's throwback memory with Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput in a chopper is how most of want to remember the late actor -- always soaring.

Cowboy Dharam

Far away from Bollywood's noisy circus, Dharmendra has found his inner peace in the lap of nature, nurturing his sprawling farm.

Sea, Sunset, Shahid, sigh...

What they mean when they say a picture's worth a thousand words.

Team Anjali Forever

Kajol recreating the athleisure-loving tomboy of St Xavier's College in her loving tribute to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali on its 25th anniversary is all kinds of special.

Bromance

Apne toh apne hote hain. The Deol brothers' bond is never in question, especially in a year that turned out extra special on all fronts.

Baba, Baby and Boomer

Anil Kapoor looking with doting eyes at beti Sonam and grandson Vayu is exactly the sort of love Ranbir Kapoor dreams of in Animal.

Daddy's day out

Thankfully, Ranbir Kapoor's real-life papa has nothing to worry about. The actor enjoying some quality Raha time at home are just the kind of memories Alia likes to store in her phone album.

Three generations of Chopra power

Give us pictures like Priyanka Chopra Jonas chilling out with mum Madhu and daughter Malti Marie over picture-perfect poses any day.